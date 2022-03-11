In a heavyweight bout between the Underwood Rockets and Hancock Owls on Friday night in the Section 6A girls basketball title game, it was the Owls who came away with a 61-56 win.
Hancock scored the first seven points of the game and held a 17-6 advantage with under 13 minutes left in the first half. The Rockets would use a 12-0 run late in the first, trailing 30-25 at halftime.
The Owls scored the first six points of the second half, but the Rockets slowly chipped away and tied the contest at 43 all, with 10:30 minutes to go. Hancock went on a 7-2 run to take a five point lead before Underwood came back to claim a one point advantage with a few minutes left.
It was a lead that was only held for a few moments as the Owls answered and hit free throws down the stretch to claim the section title.
“I think we were a little shell shocked to start,” said Rockets coach Brian Hovland. “We were able to battle back before they jumped out in the second half but the effort from the girls was never to be questioned.”
Liz Lukken finished with 21 points for the Rockets and Mo Bugbee joined her in double digits with 12. Ezrah Baker dropped in eight points and both Alayna Evavold and Amelia Blaskowski had six points.
Underwood outrebounded Hancock, 27-22. The two teams did combine for 42 turnovers in the contest.
“Every time we took a timeout, you had to take a moment to listen to the support we got from our fans,” stated Hovland. “It brought a smile to the girls faces and I can’t thank the fans enough for their support.”
Underwood ended their season with a 23-4 record and saw their 10 game win streak stalled. Hancock advances to the Class A girls basketball tournament next week.
