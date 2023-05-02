Hancock takes two from Comets on the diamond

The Hancock Owls swept the Hillcrest Comets on the baseball diamond, May 1, winning game one in five innings 18-2 and game two 12-1.
Hancock jumped out early in game one, scoring two runs in the first three in the second and four more in the third. They then pushed nine runs across in the bottom of the fourth.
Hillcrest scored a run in the second and a run in the fourth.
Micah Bermel was 1/2 with a walk and a run scored. Jon Wutka was 2/3 with an RBI and Isaac Iverson walked three times and scored once.
Ethan Swedberg started the game and took the loss. He went 2 and 1/3 innings, giving up 10 runs, with nine walks and five strikeouts. Luke McGuire came on in relief and gave up eight runs over an inning and 2/3s.
Game two saw things unfold in a similar fashion.
Hancock scored two runs in the first, four in the second then four in the fourth and two more in the fifth. The Comets lone run came in the home half of the third inning, as Evan Lindgren reached via a walk, stole a base and scored.
Nate Bermel,Torgeson, McGuire and Micah all had a hit.
Nate went three innings on the mound, giving up six runs. Both Daniel Reisch and Iverson saw time on the hill, as well.
"Fundamentally, we did not play our best game," Comets head coach Zach Stich said. "We had too many errors and too many mental lapses. The guys know that we didn't play Comet baseball last night and we are going to work on being aggressive and paying attention to detail."
Hillcrest will now face off against Saint John's Prep, on May 3.
