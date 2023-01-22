Hancock wins tight contest with Hillcrest

On the road, on Jan. 20, the Hillcrest Comets girls basketball team went nip and tuck all night with the Hancock Owls, but the home team had one more point in the end, 71-70.
“It was a fun night of basketball with multiple lead changes throughout the game,” said Comets coach Hannah Clark. “Both teams played hard and competed the entire game. We had a half court shot at the buzzer that just about went, but the Owls were able to come out on top.”
Hancock led 42-39 at the break, in the Little Eight Conference matchup.
Ella Knutson led Hillcrest with 20 points (with eight rebounds). Madi Ballweg chipped in 14 points and six assists, Lizzy Olstad and Ruby Peterson had 13 and 10 points, respectively. Madi Foss just missed out on a double-double, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds.
“Overall, we shot well as a team and had another night of balanced scoring. Ballweg and Knutson both played great all around games,” stated Clark. “They led us on the offensive end, but also had great defensive games for us.”
Now 10-6 overall and 6-4 in conference play, the Comets return to action on Jan. 23, hosting Brandon-Evansville.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone