The Fergus Falls Otters girls and boys track and field teams were well represented on day one of the 2022 Class AA State Meet at Saint Michael-Albertville High School.
Ainsley Hansen capped off her strong senior season by capturing the title in the high jump. She cleared five feet seven inches on her second attempt. Olivia Jameson, of Cloquet, scratched on all three of her attempts at that height.
Hansen, having matched her school record, attempted to clear 5-8, but was unsuccessful. She finishes her high school career with the school record, the Central Lakes Conference indoor and outdoor record, as well as a few meet records in the high jump.
Shane Zierden competed in the triple jump, finishing in 11th place with a jump of 40-6.75. The winning jump came from Anthony Borom, of Fridley, 45-7.
In a showdown at the pole vault, Jordan Lee ended up finishing in second place. Both he and Brian Schloeder cleared 14-3 but then both missed all three attempts at 14-6. Schloeder had the tie breaker as he cleared 14-3 on his first try while Lee made it on his second. Lee once again tied his school record with his vault.
After seeing the podium last year, Alex Jensen moved up to third place this year in the shot put. His best mark was at 53-6.5. Jackson Weston, of Grand Rapids, won with a throw of 58-2 and Dom Dietel, of Litchfield, was second at 56-2.
“It was a great morning at the state meet!” Said Otters coach Derek Meyer. “Lee finished his last meet in superb fashion, tying his personal best. Jensen had a nice day throwing, both of the guys ahead of him had their personal best throws. Lastly, Zierden got some great experience, moving up to places from where he was seeded.”
After the first day of competition, the Fergus boys are currently sitting in first place with 18 points. They will have Layton Drouillard and Jensen performing in the shot put on Saturday and Luke Newman in the high jump.
Hansen, who was the lone Fergus girls representative, finished with the 12 points earned and has the Otters in a three-way tie for fifth place.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone