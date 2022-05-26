Participating in the 2022 Central Lakes Conference (CLC) outdoor meet, on May 24, the Fergus Falls Otters girls track and field team scored 27 points, putting them in eighth place. Alexandria won the meet with 154.5 points and Brainerd was runner-up, with 138.5.
Ainsley Hansen had another record setting performance in the high jump, as she cleared five feet seven inches. The jump tied the CLC outdoor meet record and also earned her all-conference. Hansen now has her name at the top of the high jump list for both the indoor and outdoor CLC meets. She also reset the Fergus school record.
Hansen also earned honorable mention in the long jump, finishing in fifth place with a jump of 16-1.75. Ella Starzl picked up points by finishing seventh in the long jump, at 15-2.5.
Megan Tossett received honorable mention in the triple jump at 33-5, finishing in sixth place.
“As a team we had an excellent night of Personal bests,” stated Otters coach Niki Welde. “Of course we really do look to have these performances at the end of the season and the Otters did not disappoint.”
12 different athletes scored personal bests during the CLC outdoor meet.
The 4 x 200-meter relay team finished in fifth place, with a time of one minute 57.88 seconds. Rachel DeBrito, Siiri Smestad, Becca Schindler and Brook Zierden teamed up for the Otters.
Fergus will return to action on June 1, which will be the first day of the section meet. It is being held in Detroit Lakes.
