The Fergus Falls Otters girls track and field team joined fellow Central Lakes Conference (CLC) teams for the annual indoor meet, which was held on Apr. 2, at Saint John’s University. Fergus Falls finished in a tie for sixth place with Sauk Rapids-Rice, as both teams scored 27 points. Rocori took the team title with 144 points and Alexandria finished second, with 131.
The highlight of the day for the Otters was Ainsley Hansen setting the school and meet record in the high jump. Hansen, a senior, was the last jumper going and after scratching her first two jumps at five feet six and a half inches, she cleared the bar on her final jump. The previous school record had been held by Sharon (Kunz) Casey, which was set in 1982, at 5-6.3. The CLC indoor record had been a 5-6, which was set in 2009.
“We had great performances on the track and in the field,” mentioned Otters coach Niki Welde. “Hansen stole the show, I am very excited for her, getting the school record has been a goal of hers for years. Having it be a CLC record sweetens the deal that much more.”
Ella Starzl scored in three different events throughout the day. She was fifth in the high jump (4-10) and also fifth in the long jump (15-01). Starzl was also a part of the 4 x 200-meter relay team, which finished in sixth place with a time of two minutes 3.13 seconds. The four sprinters were: Megan Tossett, Talia Nelson, Siiri Smestad and Starzl.
“Out of the gates, she has shown her strength on the track and field,” said Welde, when discussing the start of the season for Starzl.
Sarah Grotberg tallied a couple of points with a seventh place finish in the 3200-meter run. She finished with a time of 13:56.84.
The Otters are set to host their first home meet of the spring, the Harrington Early Bird Classic, on Apr. 8. Weather could play a factor into the meet.
