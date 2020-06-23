Fergus Falls resident Daniel Harstad was one of seven winners Friday, June 19 at I-94 Sure Step Speedway in Fergus Falls.
Harstad would take the checkered flag in the Short Tracker race, while Dustin Johanneck of Litchfield took first in Limited Late Model. Other winners at the track were Ryan Mikkelson of Alexandria (WISSOTA Late Model), Matt Baker of St. Joseph (WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds), Joseph Thomas of Glyndon (WISSOTA Modifieds), Ryan Satter of Dent (WISSOTA Street Stock) and Alexandria’s Jeff Crouse (WISSOTA Super Stock).
Limited Late Model
A Feature 1: 1. Dustin Johanneck, Litchfield; 2. Brady Mellendorf, Brandt, South Dakota; 3. Rick Nelson, Alexandria; 4. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 5. Ryan Satter, Dent; 6. Brad Staples, Herman; 7. Keith Konold, Brandt, South Dakota; 8. Ross Bjerkeset, St. Leo; 9. Derek Quinn, Brandon; 10. Scott Zimmerman, Rothsay; 11. Tony Robertson, Watkins; 12. Zack Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 13. Larry Samuelson, Erhard; 14. Bradley Vigen, Grand Forks; 15. (DNF) Ryan Bjerke, Clear Lake, South Dakota; 16. (DNF) Kyle Jensen, Brookings, South Dakota; 17. (DNF) Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 18. (DNF) Tony Croninger, Watertown, South Dakota; 19. (DNF) Mike Hart, Erhard.
Short Tracker
A Feature 1: 1. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls; 2. John Current, Bemidji; 3. Matt Pederson, Lake Park; 4. Austin Lammers, Pelican Rapids; 5. Levi Lease, Harwood, North Dakota; 6. Brady Hagen, Montevideo; 7. Kevin Youngquist, Barney, North Dakota; 8. Danielle Stevens, Elizabeth; 9. Brent Engler, Barrett; 10. Mike Hart, Erhard; 11. Andy Booke, Wahpeton; 12. Curtis Huseth, Underwood; 13. Nic Hiles, Miltona; 14. Todd Stevens, Elizabeth; 15. Jeff Hanson, Barrett; 16. Zach Kort, Fergus Falls; DNS. Dustin Walters, Alexandria.
WISSOTA Late Model
A Feature 1: 1. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 2. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 3. Cole Schill, Horace, North Dakota; 4. Jordan Tollakson, Montevideo; 5. Shawn Meyer, Wahpeton; 6. Dustin Hapka, Fargo; 7. Bryce Sward, Nelson; 8. Casey Meyer, Wahpeton; 9. Shawn Kirwin, Morris; 10. Dan Dowling, Davenport, North Dakota; 11. D.J. Tesch, Brandt, South Dakota; 12. Chuck Swenson, Watertown, South Dakota; 13. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 14. Matt Sparby, Bemidji; 15. Jerry Hauge, Underwood.
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature 1: 1. Matt Baker, Saint Joseph; 2. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 3. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 4. Justin Jones, Bemidji; 5. Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 6. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 7. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 8. Jeff Nelson,Perham; 9. Chad Gronner, Underwood; 10. Josh Backman, Alberta; 11. Austin Chyba, Browerville; 12. Michelle Lund, Brandon; 13. Tate Blascyk, Kensington; 14. Jason Thimmesh, Garfield; 15. Scott Oeltjen, Villard; 16. Rick Norman, Underwood; 17. Brody Krenz, Alexandria; 18. Abby Gierke, Villard; 19. (DNF) Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 20. (DNF) Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 21. (DNF) Jon Carlson, Brandon; 22 .(DNF) Jake Smith, St. Joseph.
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature 1: 1. Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 2. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 3. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 4. Brian Haben, Appleton; 5. Landon Atkinson, Little Falls; 6. Tyler Peterson, Hickson; 7. Dan Ebert,Lake Shore; 8. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 9. Zach Johnson, Lowry; 10. Shane Howell, Buffalo; 11. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 12. Mike Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 13. Brandon Dolman, Alexandria; 14. Chris Mensen, Carlos;15. Jon Tollakson, Montevideo; 16. Blake Jegtvig, Hawley; 17. Jake Wildman, Glenwood; 18. Dan Pederson, Underwood; 19. Josh Beaulieu, Bemidji; 20. Devin Fouquette, St. Cloud; 21. McKenzie Gerdes, Alexandria; 22. Taylor Grove, Glyndon; 23. (DNF) Nathan Sletto, Brandon; DNS. Tim Thomas, West Fargo; DNS. Brent Pulskamp, Wahpeton; DNS. Todd Berg, Starbuck; DNS. Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud.
WISSOTA Street Stock
A Feature 1: 1. Ryan Satter, Dent; 2. Cory Dykhoff, Perham; 3. Bryan Crandall, Herman; 4. Brett Miller, Alexandria; 5. Mike Jans, Clarkfield; 6. Tyler Klugman, Wheaton; 7. Roger Berkness, Eagle Bend; 8. Brittany Smith, St. Joseph; 9. Mike Hart, Erhard; 10. Matt Goth, Huron, South Dakota; 11. Kevin Pender, Barnesville; 12. Dale Louwagie, Cottonwood; 13. Derek Wettstein, Little Falls; 14. Craig Gardner, Eagle Bend; 15. Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 16. Megan Blomgren, Eagle Bend; 17. Cole Kannegiesser, Hancock; 18. (DNF) Jim Williams, DeGraff; 19. (DNF) Andrew Bangsund, Alexandria; 20. (DNF) Jack Koranda, Bluffton; 21. (DNF) Mike Flickinger, Kandiyohi; 22. (DNF) Darek Turner, Fargo; 23. (DNF) Jeff Ekdahl, Oakdale.
WISSOTA Super Stock
A Feature 1: 1. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 2. Matt Miller, Glenwood; 3. Trevor Saurer, Dalton; 4.Jacob Knapper, Montevideo; 5. Jason Cook, Brandon; 6. William Lund, Brandon; 7. Travis Scott, Glenwood; 8. Trent Brutger, Watkins; 9., Jon Crouse, Alexandria; 10. Matt Sparby, Bemidji; 11. Carson Miller, Carlos; 12., Ben Johnson, New London; 13. (DNF) Josh Zimpel, Braham; 14. (DNF) Karter Reents, Glenwood; 15. (DNF) Nicholas Jacobson, Bemidji; 16. (DNF) Shawn Wageman, Breezy Point; 17. (DNF) Chad Fouquette, St. Cloud; 18. (DNF) Jeff Flaten, Hancock.
