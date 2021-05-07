Eight errors put the Fergus Falls softball team in an early hole Friday as the visiting Hawley Nuggets blanked the Otters 9-0.
The Nuggets would score a run in the first, four in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Rylynn Krein led the Otters at the plate going 2-for-3, while Laci Strom, Gabby Brimhall and Kellen Frigaard each had a hit.
Kacey Fredrickson took the loss as she pitched 2 2/3 innings, struck out one and gave up five runs on two hits. Krein and Frigaard each pitched in relief.
The Otters will look to get back on track as they host Willmar at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
