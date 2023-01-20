Hawley makes key plays down the stretch to knock of Fergus

In a Section 8AA girls basketball contest, on Jan. 19, the Hawley Nuggets scored the final four points of the game, in a 53-49 victory over the Fergus Falls Otters.
The Otters scored the first seven points of the game and built a 26-11 lead. Hawley stormed back to make a 30-23 game at the break.
Beginning the second half, the host Nuggets went on a 17-2 run, giving them an eight point advantage.
Down but not out, the Otters offense started to chun and eventually tied the game at 49 all with just a few minutes left.
Fergus had multiple opportunities to retake the lead but were unsuccessful. A fast break lay-up and then free throws gave Hawley the lead and the win late.
“Fun battle with a solid section opponent,” stated Otters coach Josh Steer. “We had a great start, played well defensively and knocked down some shots early. We went cold shooting during their run to end the first half and into the second. Proud of the effort by just need to find a way to play a complete game.”
Karley Brager finished with 12 points for the Otters. Joining her in double digits was Cyntreya Lockett, with 11.
Hawley was led by Anna Steer’s 19 points.
It was the fifth straight loss for Fergus, who dropped to 5-8 on the season.
They will be back in action on Jan. 24, at Moorhead.
