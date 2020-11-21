HAWLEY — The Pelican Rapids volleyball team closed out its season Friday against the hosting Hawley Nuggets. The Vikings could not get “in system” as the Nuggets won 25-20, 25-19, 25-13.

“Like many other teams, the Vikings were saddened to hear our season would be over tonight, but also grateful to get one more game,” Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman said. “Like many teams, the Vikings have had some weekly and daily changes in lineups but once again I was so proud of how our girls pushed through and adapted to changes.”

Hazel Haugrud (13) and Anna Stephenson (11) were both in double figures in digs, while Stephenson led the attack for the Vikings with six kills.

“Even though our record was not what we wanted this season, I could not be more proud of this team. They are an amazing groups of girls that showed great grit and resilience all season,” Isaman said.

