Heartbreak hotel: Otters fall to Alex in section title game for second season in-a-row

The top two seeds in the 2023 Section 6A boys hockey tournament met up at the MAC Arena in Saint Cloud, on Mar. 2, with a trip to the state tournament on the line. The No. 1 seeded Alexandria Cardinals had defeated the No. 2 seeded Fergus Falls Otters twice during the regular season, earning their top spot in the section. It was a heavyweight battle and in the end, the Cards scored 50 seconds into overtime, defeating the Otters via a 5-4 score.
Fergus got on the board first, as Jack Welde walked his way into the offensive zone and fired a wrister into the net. He was assisted on the play by Kellen Stenstrom, scoring at the 3:22 mark of the first period. Just moments later, Alex was called for a penalty and four seconds into the power play, Colin Becker made it a 2-0 Otter lead. Leighton Buckmeier helped on the Becker tally.
Late in the first period, the Cards cut the deficit in half and it was 2-1 Fergus after the first.
Just over halfway through the middle frame, Brayden Nelson snuck passed the defense and restored the two goal lead. Once again, Buckmeier picked up an assist. Two minutes later, Alex answered to pull within one and then tied up the game with just over two minutes remaining in the second.
Heading to the third period, Alex had the momentum in a 3-3 tie.
At the 4:48 mark of the third, Welde found Stenstrom in front of the net and the Otters reclaimed the lead at 4-3. Alexandria upped the offensive pressure that Fergus was able to handle until a penalty gave the Cards the man advantage. Less than a minute into the power play, the Cards were able to tie up the contest at four. Both teams had opportunities late, but the game headed into extra time.
There was only one shot in the overtime frame and it was the game winner for the Cards, sending their bench and student section into a frenzy.
“We talked about getting a good start to this hockey game and we got that,” stated Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “I thought our energy level was good throughout, Ethan McGuiness played one of his best games of the season.”
Senior Ben Swanson came up with 41 saves on 46 shots, as he and his fellow classmates saw their season come to a close.
“Swanson was outstanding once again, it’s amazing what he has done for our hockey program, doing things the right way, working as hard as he can,” mentioned Donaghue.
Alex had 26 quality scoring chances in the game to Fergus’s 16, they also won the face-off battle, 43-30.
Fergus finished the season with a 14-12-2 record on the year. It was also the third straight loss in the section title game for the Otters.
Alexandria advances to next week's Class A State Tournament, with seedings to be unveiled this weekend.
