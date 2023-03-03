Hello, old friend: Otter basketball returns to Roosevelt gymnasium.

Fergus Falls athletic director, Derek Abrahams, talks to the crowd before the game ... moments after he would receive a standing ovation from the crowd for his efforts on the restoration of the Otter Fieldhouse.
Grant Ackerson leads the Otters out of the locker room.
Josh Sternberg attacks the rim, during first half action against Perham.
A view from the upper level.
The Might Otter Pep Band (with friends) once again echoed inside the historic venue.
It was an evening that perhaps some thought may never happen. For the first time since March of 2010, there was basketball played at the “mini barn.” The Roosevelt gymnasium was home to Fergus basketball for many decades before the switch to the Gold gym at Kennedy Secondary School 12 years ago.
On Mar. 3, the Perham Yellowjackets and Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball teams squared off at the now called Otter Fieldhouse, with Perham walking away with a hard fought 48-33 victory.
The evening started with the Otters coming out of the locker room to the familiar “We want the Otters” chant and “championship” being played by the Mighty Otter pep band (with alumni).
The first half was more of a slow paced/defensive minded affair. The game was knotted at 10 all when Perham used an 8-0 to put some distance between themselves and Fergus. It was a 20-14 score at the break.
Perham hit a three to open the second half before Fergus scored five straight to pull within 23-19. After that, the Yellowjackets pushed the lead out to double figures and the Otters were unable to get the deficit to single digits after that. The lead grew to as much as 20 points over the final 18 minutes.
Throughout the contest, the Otters had a hard time getting good looks, as the Perham defense was stout.
Henry Bethel had 20 points in the contest, including 15 in the second half, to lead the Otters. Josh Sterberg had five points and both Alex Ellison and Hayden Knick finished with three.
Perham had 16 turnovers compared to 10 for the Otters.
Fergus ended the regular season with a 6-20 record.
They await their seeding place in the upcoming Section 8AA tournament.
