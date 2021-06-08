Save the best for last!  Dom Hemingsen took that to heart at Northern Aire Lanes.  Hemingsen rolled a 300 game on the final night of league season at the local lanes.  The right-hander was bowling in the junior-adult league which was the last league to roll for the 2020-21 season.  

Hemingsen was on Lane 13 for the three-game set June 3.  His first game was a 201, just a few over his average.  The second game of the evening is when Hemingsen found the groove and rolled 12 in a row.  He capped off the season with a 235 giving him a 736 series.

The pandemic made for an interesting bowling season in many ways.  Late start, midseason shutdowns, not alternating lanes and masks but it made for a great season for Hemingsen.  He was just 1 of 2 bowlers to roll a perfect game at NAL this season.  Hemingsen rolled his first ever 300 in the Commercial League on April 2.  Dylan Obowa, a junior in high school, put 12 in a row at the only tournament held at NAL this season.  Obowa was competing in the USBA Flight Series last November, a traveling circuit throughout western Minnesota and the Dakotas.

