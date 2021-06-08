Save the best for last! Dom Hemingsen took that to heart at Northern Aire Lanes. Hemingsen rolled a 300 game on the final night of league season at the local lanes. The right-hander was bowling in the junior-adult league which was the last league to roll for the 2020-21 season.
Hemingsen was on Lane 13 for the three-game set June 3. His first game was a 201, just a few over his average. The second game of the evening is when Hemingsen found the groove and rolled 12 in a row. He capped off the season with a 235 giving him a 736 series.
The pandemic made for an interesting bowling season in many ways. Late start, midseason shutdowns, not alternating lanes and masks but it made for a great season for Hemingsen. He was just 1 of 2 bowlers to roll a perfect game at NAL this season. Hemingsen rolled his first ever 300 in the Commercial League on April 2. Dylan Obowa, a junior in high school, put 12 in a row at the only tournament held at NAL this season. Obowa was competing in the USBA Flight Series last November, a traveling circuit throughout western Minnesota and the Dakotas.
