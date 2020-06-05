With both boys’ and girls’ Henning Hornets basketball teams qualifying for the state tournament this year, and unfortunately, both teams ending their seasons early — for the girls (29-2), in the semifinals and for the returning state champion boys’ team (29-1), in the section playoffs — in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by the Minnesota State High School League, both teams held a drive-thru awards celebration recently.
Boys
Letter winners: Joe Angell, Tanner Arndt, Lee Bjorklund, Luke Bjorklund, Isaac Fisher, Parker Fraki, Mason Hammer, Ethan Houselog, Nick Miller, Tyson Misgades, Jackson Nyhus, Marcus Sigman, Brandon Trana, Blaine Wallevand and Blake Wallevand.
Assist leader: Parker Fraki.
Free-throw percentage leader: Lee Bjorklund.
Field-goal percentage leader: Isaac Fisher.
Chairman of the Boards: Parker Fraki.
Hustling Hornet: Isaac Fisher.
Lunch Pail Award: Parker Fraki and Blake Wallevand.
Most Improved: Luke Bjorklund and Blaine Wallevand.
MVPs: Isaac Fisher, Parker Fraki and Blake Wallevand.
Jacob Quam Attitude and Effort Award: Jackson Nyhus and Brandon Trana.
Park Region Conference (PRC) honorable mention: Lee Bjorklund.
PRC MVP: Blake Wallevand.
Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State: Isaac Fisher, Parker Fraki and Blake Wallevand.
Girls
Letter winners: Ellie Dague, Abie Eckoff, Sydney Eckhoff, Autumn Grasswick, Kylie Frederick, Megan Weber, Katelyn Zillmer, Faith Fisher, Grace Nyhus, Megan Rinicker, Desta Misegades, Katherine Hansen, Makena Kenyon, Grace Hammer, Becca Frederick and Ally Hart.
Academic all-state: Autumn Grasswick, Sydney Eckhoff, Katelyn Zillmer and Grace Nyhus.
Class A all-state: Ellie Dague.
MVP: Ellie Dague.
Miss Hustle: Faith Fisher.
Board Monster: Abi Eckoff.
Most Improved: Ally Hart.
Captains: Sydney Eckoff, Ellie Dague and Megan Weber.
Field-goal percentage leader: Abi Eckoff.
Free-throw percentage leader: Megan Weber.
Assist leader: Ellie Dague.
Manager: Macie Cichy.
PRC MVP: Ellie Dague.
All-conference: Abi Eckoff, Ellie Dague, Kylie Frederick, Megan Weber.
All-conference honorable mention: Sydney Eckoff.
