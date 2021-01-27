MENAHGA — The Henning boys basketball team built a 17-point halftime lead in a road game against Menahga Tuesday and cranked up the defense in the second half to cruise to an 81-39 victory.
The Hornets built a 44-27 lead before the break and continued to use a strong 55% (33-60) shooting night to upend Menahga.
Tanner Arndt led the Hornets in scoring with 28 points, while teammate Mason Hammer posted a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Tyson Misegades was also in double figures for Henning with 16 points.
The Hornets will travel to take on Pillager at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
