HENNING — The defending Class A state champion Henning boys’ basketball team began their path back to the state tournament Thursday as the Hornets defeated the Rothsay Tigers 82-32 in the first round of the Section 6A playoffs.
The Hornets would come out of the gate on fire as they built a 44-15 halftime lead. Henning would continue to pour on the points as they scored 28 additional points.
Leading the Hornets in scoring was Blake Wallevand with 21 points, while teammate Parker Fraki tallied a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
Rothsay was led in scoring by Colby Larson (9) and Tanner Heier (8).
The Tigers finished the season with a 5-23 record.
The Hornets will now travel to Perham to take on New York Mills at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.