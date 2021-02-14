HENNING — The Underwood girls’ basketball team could not find its groove Saturday as the hosting Henning Hornets picked up a 63-43 victory.
Henning was led by their senior captains in scoring as Ellie Dague (22), Megan Weber (16) and Kylie Frederick (12) each were in double figures, while Faith Fisher added 11 points of her own.
Josey Bugbee led the Rockets with 16 points, while teammate Liz Lukken chipped in 10.
The Hornets will continue at home as they welcome in New York Mills at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Rockets will travel to Brandon to take on the Brandon-Evansville Chargers in a 7:15 p.m. Little Eight Conference tilt Thursday.
