MINNEAPOLIS — The Henning girls’ basketball team saw the sharpshooting of Megan Weber give them an early lead as the Hornets downed the Fillmore Central Falcons 69-56 Thursday in the Class A state quarterfinal at the University of Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion.
The Hornets and Falcons were ready for a battle as the lead changed between the two teams early and often. The Hornets finally gained the upper hand midway through the half as they went on an 8-0 run to grab the lead. The Falcons would storm back to cut it to a one possession game, but Henning responded as they went into the break up 32-21.
Fillmore Central could not get back into the game despite senior guard Kassidy Broadwater dropping in 30 points. Henning pushed the lead to 24 points early in the half but allowed the Falcons to cut the lead to 10 with a minute left to play.
Weber would lead the Hornets in scoring with 29 points, knocking down six 3-pointers in the game. Teammate Ellie Dague added 22 points.
The two teams were strong from the free throw line as the Hornets made 23-of-37 tries, while the Falcons went 20-for-27.
The Hornets will now take on Cromwell-Wright, a 67-58 winner over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, at 2 p.m. Friday in the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
