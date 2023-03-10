Henning knocks off Underwood in section play

The Underwood Rockets boys basketball team saw their season come to a close, on Mar. 8, as they fell to the Henning Hornets via an 82-61 score. Henning held a 47-35 lead after the first 18 minutes.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” said Rockets coach Kellen Shebeck. “They played very hard and executed our game plan we had in place. We were able to cut their second half lead to 11 with about seven minutes to go, and again to 12 with just over four minutes to go, but just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Drew Evavold had a double double for the Rockets, 18 points and 10 rebounds. Hudson Risbrudt scored 12 points and Cole Peterson had 11.
Underwood shot 52% (20-36) of their shots overall and hit 8-of-13 (61%) from beyond the arc.
“Our kids had a great season and handled themselves so well throughout the ups and downs that come with a full season of basketball,” stated Shebeck. “Our seniors will be sorely missed next year as they were excellent leaders, doing everything that was asked of them. They are leaving this program in a better place, and their footprint will be left here for years to come. Jayden Harig, Cole Peterson and Jack Parker have a bright future ahead of them!”
Tyson Misegades and Mason Hammer led the Hornets with 25 points each.
Henning hit 51% (31-61) of their shots and 40% (9-22) of their 3’s.
Underwood ended their season with an 11-16.
Henning improved to 26-1 and will face off against Hillcrest, in quarterfinal action of the Section 6A playoffs. The game will be played on Mar. 13.
