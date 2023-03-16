Henning too much for Battle Lake

In a battle for a spot in the Section 6A championship game, the Henning Hornets boys basketball team defeated the Battle Lake Battlers via a 59-45, on Mar. 15, in a game that was played at the Kennedy Secondary School Gold gym.
Henning held a modest halftime lead at 23-20, but then started to open things up in the second half, including a 47-32 advantage.
Owen Buehler had a game high 31 points, to lead Battle Lake. That included 24 points in the second half. He also had nine rebounds. Mason Dalluge had 13 boards and seven points.
Battle Lake shot 27% (16-59) from the field and made 7-28 threes. Henning was at 35% (20-57) of their shots from the floor and 6-25 from beyond the arc.
Mason Hammer led the Hornets with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Kale Misegades chipped in 16 points and Tyson Misegades finished with 13.
The Battlers finished their season with a 24-5 mark.
Henning improved to 27-1 and will take on Border West for the section title game. Border West defeated Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 51-47, in the other section semifinal game. The two sides will meet at the Otter Fieldhouse, on Mar. 17.
