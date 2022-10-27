Hillcrest advances in section play

Hosting Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdahl on Oct. 26, the Hillcrest Comets volleyball team advanced in the Section 6A playoffs with a 3-0 victory. Set scores were 25-23, 25-18 and 25-15.
“Thanks to everyone in the crowd for coming to cheer us on. What a blessing to get a home playoff game,” mentioned Hillcrest coach Debi Foss. “With Emily Adams out with an injury, we had some adjustments to make going into tonight’s game. I am so proud of my team for their UNITY through this process. The first and second sets were tight and we were actually down at different points in each set. Both teams were fighting to keep their seasons alive with hard attacks and trying to go around the block.”
Madi Foss led the offense with 13 kills. She also had 15 blocks. Hope Adams finished with nine kills and a pair of blocks. Anna Brumfield came up with nine kills and eight digs. Ella Knutson led the squad with 18 digs, while also getting five kills. Ruby Peterson had 36 assists, 14 digs and finished 17/17 from the service line.
“Madi led with kills and did a good job of finding holes in their defense. Brumfield was also effective from the outside. Hope Adams was strong from the middle until she went out with an injury in the third set,” said Debi. “As a whole, we only served 86% which is not normal for us. However, Maddie Ballweg got us on a nice run in the second set and Peterson was perfect from the line serving 17/17. I’m thankful for how our younger reserve players, Kenzie Miller and Chloe Johnson, have been able to come in and contribute to the win. Let’s Go Comets!”
The Comets improved to 21-3 on the season. They will host Breckenridge, on Oct. 28, in quarterfinal action.
