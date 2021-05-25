The Hillcrest baseball team picked up their first win of the season Monday as the Comets topped St. John’s Prep 11-10 as Evan Lindgren ripped a walk-off double to get the victory.
Micah Bermel got the win on the mound for the Comets as he pitched six innings of relief. Nate Bermel started the game and pitched two solid innings.
Hillcrest had their best hitting day of the season as they connected on 16 pitches. Lindgren and Zayne Weinrich each had three hits in the game, while teammates Micah Demmers, Nate Bermel, Micah Bermel, Wilson McArton and Doulton Roise each had two hits for the Comets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.