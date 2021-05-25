Going home

Hillcrest pitcher Nate Bermel rockets one across home plate during the home game against St. John’s Prep Monday.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

The Hillcrest baseball team picked up their first win of the season Monday as the Comets topped St. John’s Prep 11-10 as Evan Lindgren ripped a walk-off double to get the victory.

Micah Bermel got the win on the mound for the Comets as he pitched six innings of relief. Nate Bermel started the game and pitched two solid innings.

Hillcrest had their best hitting day of the season as they connected on 16 pitches. Lindgren and Zayne Weinrich each had three hits in the game, while teammates Micah Demmers, Nate Bermel, Micah Bermel, Wilson McArton and Doulton Roise each had two hits for the Comets.

