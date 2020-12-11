The Hillcrest Lutheran Academy boys’ basketball team finished 8-17 in head coach Ryan Garvin’s first-year at the helm in 2019-20. The Comets hope another year of experience on the court and having a strong nucleus of returning players will pay dividends as they trek through Section 6A.
The team will look to Micah Foss, Joel Quam, Evan Olstad, Sam Brumfield and Zeke Ihrke to provide strong leadership as the season progresses. Foss brings an energetic presence to the court and is a top-notch defender. Garvin hopes that Quam can be a ’tweener like player; able to knock down three-pointers and grab rebounds, while Ihrke and Sam Brumfield will be key in distributing opportunities to teammates.
The Comets head coach is also excited about some new additions to the varsity squad. Zayne Weinrich and David Wangboje, as well as freshmen Matthe Knutson and Noah Brumfield. These four and others will look to collect varsity minutes throughout the season.
The expectations and goals for the Comets this year are focused on what the players can do. “We need to be in control of ourselves, play our own game,” Garvin said. “We also need to be out-of-our-mind rebounders and try to defend the whole court.”
Garvin sees West Central Area and Parkers Prairie as the team’s to beat in both the Pheasant Conference and Section 6A, while he believes that the Little Eight Conference is open for the taking.
Garvin will be assisted by Donavan Rogness, Andrew Stender and Caleb Lee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.