The Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team defeated the East Grand Forks Green Wave in EGF, on Sept. 29, by the score 5–2. Isak Ostevold scored twice within the first three minutes of the contest. The first goal was assisted by Rolf Fluge (Birthday boy). The second goal was unassisted as Ostevold beat three Green Wave defenders attacking on the right side for the score. At 18 minutes, Emil Boe scored off a pass from Abram Ness. Ostevold scored his third goal of the game at 21 minutes. Ness assisted on his goal, ending the half with the Comets up 4-0 and the Comets defense prevented no shots on goal.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?