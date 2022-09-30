The Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team defeated the East Grand Forks Green Wave in EGF, on Sept. 29, by the score 5–2. Isak Ostevold scored twice within the first three minutes of the contest. The first goal was assisted by Rolf Fluge (Birthday boy). The second goal was unassisted as Ostevold beat three Green Wave defenders attacking on the right side for the score. At 18 minutes, Emil Boe scored off a pass from Abram Ness. Ostevold scored his third goal of the game at 21 minutes. Ness assisted on his goal, ending the half with the Comets up 4-0 and the Comets defense prevented no shots on goal.
At 47 minutes, EGF scored attacking up the left side. Freshman Drew Fischer scored at the 66 minute mark off a nice assist from Boe. With six minutes left in the game, EGF tallied the final goal of the contest, ending the game with the Comets up 5-2.
The Comets launched 19 shots on goal, while defense foiled most of the Green Wave attacks.
“Isak Ostevold was all over the field tonight and had his BEST game of the season,” exclaimed Hillcrest coach Rod Jensen. “I felt we came out very sluggish in the second half … something that has to be corrected with playoffs, right around the corner!!!”
The Comets now 8-3-1 take on Pelican Rapids in a double header with the Lady Comets on Saturday.
