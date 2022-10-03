The Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team defeated the Pelican Rapids Vikings, in Pelican Rapids, on Oct. 1, by the score 9-0. Six minutes into the game Vebjorn Myntevik took a free kick in the Comet defensive end. He placed a beautiful kick into the big box where Emil Boe collected and scored. One minute later, Isak Ostevold scored off an assist from Rolf Fluge. At 18 minutes in, Ostevold scored again off a rebound from a shot by Fluge. Midway into the first half, Mateus Gjerme attacked the right side goal line and placed the ball back to Abram Ness, who took a shot that was redirected by Boe for the Comet goal. 30 minutes into the game, Mateus Gjerme scored off an assist from Boe. Eight minutes later Mateus scored his second goal of the game, off an assist from Boe, ending all scoring for the first half with the Comets up 7-0.
Four minutes into the second half, Ostevold scored his third goal of the game, after collecting a rebound off a blast from Fluge from the 18 yard line. 46 minutes into the match, Boe placed a cross to the right side of the field. Senior Nathan Aanes collected the pass and attacked the right side of the field. He placed a perfect cross into the small box which deflected off a Viking defender for an own goal. Sixty minutes in, Gjerme scored his third goal of the game off an assist from Ness, ending all scoring for the game with the Comets up 9-0.
Senior captain, Cole Peterson, was perfect in net with the shut out, stopping six shots on goal, including a penalty kick attempt in the first half, which Cole deflected with his right hand, on a blast heading to the top right corner. In comparison, the Comets launched 17 shots on the Viking net.
The Comets now 9-3-1, heading into the last week of the regular season, face a rematch with Fergus Falls, on Oct. 4.
