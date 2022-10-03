The Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team defeated the Pelican Rapids Vikings, in Pelican Rapids, on Oct. 1, by the score 9-0. Six minutes into the game Vebjorn Myntevik took a free kick in the Comet defensive end. He placed a beautiful kick into the big box where Emil Boe collected and scored. One minute later, Isak Ostevold scored off an assist from Rolf Fluge. At 18 minutes in, Ostevold scored again off a rebound from a shot by Fluge. Midway into the first half, Mateus Gjerme attacked the right side goal line and placed the ball back to Abram Ness, who took a shot that was redirected by Boe for the Comet goal. 30 minutes into the game, Mateus Gjerme scored off an assist from Boe. Eight minutes later Mateus scored his second goal of the game, off an assist from Boe, ending all scoring for the first half with the Comets up 7-0.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?