Hillcrest boys defend home court in LEC tilt

Taking on the Brandon-Evansville Chargers, on Dec. 8, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team picked up a Little Eight Conference victory, 72-60.
“We shot the ball pretty poorly in the 1st half (just 1-13 from three point territory), but our defense was aggressive: we played in the line pretty well, limited B-E to very few offensive rebounds and committed to our assignments overall,” said Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “I thought Gabe Swedenburg, Noah Brumfield and Preston Berge did a fantastic job challenging the ball full court.”
The Chargers opened up the second half on a 17-5 run, thanks to turnovers by the Comets.
Finding themselves trailing, Hillcrest got a pair of three pointers from Erik Bjorndahl to pull within one and then take the lead for good later in the second half.
Brumfield finished with 28 points and six rebounds, to lead the Comets. Luke Christensen picked up a double double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Justin Peterson had nine points and nine rebounds.
Hillcrest hit 20-26 free throws on the night, shot 43.5% from the field and outrebounded B-E 43-31.
“I continue to love our energy and effort this season,” stated Garvin. “These boys play with such a tenacity that will be fun to mold over the course of the season.”
Sitting at 2-0 overall and 1-0 in LEC play, the Comets will welcome in the Hancock Owls, on Dec. 12.
