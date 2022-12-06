Hillcrest boys dispatch Saint John's Prep

The Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first few minutes getting seven consecutive stops to start the game, on their way to a 91-49 win over Saint John’s Prep, on Dec 2. Those stops started with the great effort out front from Gabe Swedenburg and Noah Brumfield who swarmed the Jonnies’s ball handlers well in the first half and turned steals into points.
“We did a great job running the floor in the first half off of misses and makes, and we did a great job of finding the open man in our secondary transition,” stated Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “Preston Berge led the Comets with six assists, unofficially, with Gabe Swedenberg and Justin Petersen adding three each.”
Hillcrest went into halftime up 54-23 with 18 of Noah Brumfield’s game-high 33 coming in the first half in addition to 15 of Justin Petersen’s 17 total points to go along with nine rebounds. Brumfield and Berge both also finished with seven rebounds. Levi Christensen had six rebounds. Hillcrest won the rebounding battle 38-24.
In the second half, the Comets were able to give a lot of guys some additional time and experience. Erik Bjorndahl finished out the 91-49 win with 15 points. Preston and Sean Berge added seven apiece.
“We have some big things to work out with our perimeter defense and how we handle some offensive possessions in certain areas of the floor. But I really liked our energy and our confidence to start this game,” said Garvin. “I was uncertain how these young men would come out, but they have continued to show us how they are growing in their understanding of the game, each other and their potential.”
Hillcrest will return to action on Dec. 8, as they host Brandon/Evansville.
