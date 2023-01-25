Hillcrest boys down Hancock on the road

In Little Eight Conference action, on Jan. 24, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team defeated the Hancock Owls, 62-53.
“Great battle in Hancock … It was a really physical game in the paint and on the perimeter and I thought we stayed pretty composed tonight,” stated Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “The Owls challenged Noah Brumfield all night and it contributed to our lack of rhythm. We also intend to go a bit deeper tonight in terms of minutes with some of our younger guys as we work to see what kind of pieces we have here at the end of the year as we start gearing up for playoffs. So our regular rotations were maybe a bit of sorts. But we'll live with that.”
Luke Christensen led Hillcrest with a game-high 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Brumfield finished the night with 18 points and seven rebounds.
“Hudson Versteeg knocked down a couple big threes late that cut our lead down to a single-possession lead, but in many ways I thought we challenged the three-point shooters well tonight,” observed Garvin. “I thought we also rebounded with an admirable amount of energy and tenacity; it wasn't always fundamental, but sometimes you just need to want it. And we put forth the effort like we wanted it most of the time.”
The win improved Hillcrest to 10-2 overall and 7-1 in LEC play.
