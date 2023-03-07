Hillcrest boys end regular season with a victory

Wrapping up their regular season, on Mar. 3, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team defeated the Pelican Rapids Vikings via a 59-45 score. Pelican had a modest 25-22 lead at the break.
“Great battle in Pelican. I was very proud of our physicality and our composure for much of this game,” observed Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “Pelican is just over .500, but they've been in so many close games that their record is, we think, deceiving. They are physical, they defend the perimeter well, they're great on-ball defenders and they have inside/outside pieces that make them hard to defend. It was crucial that we matched them early to give ourselves the confidence that we could play with them and we did just that.”
Team leaders for the Comets were Noah Brumfield with 21 points and seven rebounds. Luke Christensen had 14 points and eight rebounds. Hillcrest hit 18/18 on free throws.
“I thought our ball movement on offense was pretty good for much of the 1st half, but we just missed high percentage, in-rhythm shots,” said Garvin. “Hunter Williams found spots in our defense to get some paint touches but both Matthew Knutson and Preston Berge made him work hard for everything he got around the rim.”
Williams led the Vikings with 16 points.
“The player of the game was Erik Bjorndahl who came off the bench and scored all 16 of his points in the second half. He has had to work through some adversity this year and has been the senior leader that we needed him to be for our team to have a successful year,” stated Garvin. “He made some good decisions with the ball, defended the way we needed him to defend, but also hit four big three-pointers to put us ahead and ultimately extend our lead. We're proud of how he's been so encouraging to his teammates when he could have spent his energy in other, less helpful ways. We're so happy for his contributions. We're going to need him to handle the ball and defend the way he did tonight as we move into the playoffs.”
Hillcrest, the No. 4 seed in the north subsection of Section 6A, will host the No. 5 seeded Park Christian, in second round action, on Mar. 9.
Pelican Rapids will also be in action on Mar. 9, as they open up the Section 8AA playoffs, at Red Lake.
