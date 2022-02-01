Purchase Access

Hosting the Breckenridge Cowboys on Monday night, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team could not hold a halftime lead, as the Cowboys picked up a 72-64 win. Hillcrest held a 37-30 lead at the break.

“Foul trouble and fouls in general were a big problem for us tonight, we allowed the Cowboys to shoot 41 free throws,” said coach Ryan Garvin. “We found ourselves out of position too often, which led to us playing on shoulders and hips, a step behind and into foul trouble.”

Sam Brumfield had 26 points in the game, Justin Peterson added 14 and Noah Brumfield 13 for the Comets.

“We didn’t take very good care of the basketball in the second half,” noted Garvin. “Most of those were unforced and the result of bad decision-making. We also struggled to contain the ball especially in transition in the second half and they just drove it right down our throats. Credit to Breckenridge, they smelled blood and turned the momentum in that second half with their north-south attack.”

Now at 11-4, Hillcrest will next be in action on Feb. 4, at Rothsay in a Little Eight Conference game.

