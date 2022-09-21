The Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team bounced back from their exhausting overtime tie with the Bemidji Lumberjacks to defeat the Pelican Rapids Vikings, on Sept. 20, by the score of 5-1.
Six minutes into the game Isak Ostevold scored off an assist from Abram Ness. Four minutes later Ostevold returned the favor and assisted a Ness goal. Ostevold scored again at 35 minutes off an assist from Rolf Fluge. Pelican countered with a goal, just before the half ended, with an attack up the left side and a cross into the box to an unmarked Daniel Urbano, ending the half with the Comets up 3-1.
Six minutes into the second half, Ness scored his second goal of the contest unassisted, pressuring the backs and recovering a Comet rebound. The final goal of the contest came at 65 minutes. Mateus Gjerme, attacking up the left side line placed a perfect cross to the right side of the box, where Ness was, placing a beautiful volley shot into the back of the Viking net, achieving a hat trick, ending all scoring with the Comets up 5-1.
The Comets had 12 shots on goal compared to the Vikings six.
The Comets saw excellent defensive efforts from Drew Fischer and Matthew Knutson, both eliminating most of the Viking attacks. Left back, Elias Skjelbred, contributed to the Comet attack with several overlapping attacks.
Hillcrest, now 4-3-1, travel to Prinsburg on Sept. 22, for a section match up against Central Minnesota Christian.
