Hillcrest boys hold on for victory

Hosting Mahnomen-Waubun, on Jan. 30, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team came away with a 72-69 victory. They held a 49-33 lead at the break and built the advantage out to 20 points in the second half, only to see the visitors storm back to within one (66-65). Hillcrest eventually held on for the win.
“Another grind-it-out-at-the-end kinda night for the Comets. Mahnomen played with poise in the second half and made some clutch buckets, but we showed some grit and made enough plays down the stretch to pull out the victory,” observed Hillcrest coach Ryan Garvin.
Hillcrest shot the ball well in the first half making 17 of 31 FG from the field and nine of 10 from the foul stripe. Noah Brumfield scored 19 of his 27 in the first half and Justin Petersen, 17 of his 24 in the first half.
“We didn't seem terribly committed to containing our man and they made us pay for our passivity (in the second half). We also struggled with our shot selection and got really sloppy with our passing and Mahnomen capitalized, going on a 16-0 run in about three minutes to cut the lead to 53-49,” said Garvin.
Brumfield added eight rebounds and three assists to go along with his game high 27. Luke Christensen also had 12 points and five rebounds on the night.
Tyson McArthur led Mahnomen-Waubun with 27.
Hillcrest, now 12-2, will return to action, on Jan. 31, versus Ashby.
