Hosting the Raiders of Lake Park-Audubon (LPA) on Thursday night, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team picked up a 66-42 win, in Section 6A playoff action.
“I thought our boys came out and played a pretty solid ball game tonight, start to finish,” stated Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “We were down 16-15 at the outset, but LPA was hitting shots at a decent clip despite some fairly solid defense by our boys. I honestly liked our effort early.”
Noah Brumfield had 21 points to lead the Comets and Sam Brumfield finished with 18.
“I think our ball pressure from Yuchan Ha and Sam and our defense of the first pass by Matthew Knutson and Caden Fischer was really pretty good tonight, I think we were able to wear them down to a certain degree,” said Garvin.
The win moved Hillcrest to 21-6 on the season, also picking up their fifth straight win.
“It was great to have Ha back tonight,” exclaimed Garvin. “Coming into this week I knew he wanted to get up and down with us a bit, but I wasn't sure what he'd be able to give us. Even going into the game, we weren't sure how he would respond, but he seems to be doing alright. The guys are definitely happy to have him back.”
Now, the No. 3 seeded Comets will take on the No. 2 seed Henning Hornets, in Section 6A North action. The two sides will face off in Perham, on Mar. 12.
