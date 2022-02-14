Taking on the Parkers Prairie Panthers on Feb. 12, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team came away with a 67-50 victory. Hillcrest held a 34-23 halftime advantage.
“I thought we played a fairly solid game from start to finish tonight,” commented Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “We came out and shot the ball well and played fairly solid defense throughout. Our on-the-ball defense was key for us. We knew that we needed to make them work early in their possessions, make entry passes difficult and make sure every three-point attempt was contested. We did that well throughout the night.”
Sam Brumfield scored 29 points to lead the Comets. He had 19 in the second half. Justin Peterson chipped in with 15 points and Noah Brumfield finished with 11.
“Overall I was pleased with our offensive decision-making tonight,” stated Garvin. “This may be our first game with single-digit turnovers. Our players are going to make wrong decisions; they are high schoolers, our opponent is a formidable foe and turnovers are a part of the game. Our issue is when we compound them.”
Hillcrest is now 14-5 on the season and 9-1 in Little Eight Conference play. They will be back in action on Feb. 14, traveling to take on Ortonville.
