Hillcrest boys pick up first victory of the fall

The Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comet boys soccer team defeated St. Johns Prep, on Aug 31., at the College of Saint Benedict field, via a 3-1 score.
Nine minutes into the contest, the Comets scored first. Senior captain, Abram Ness, received a pass at the top of the eighteen and pushed it right to attacker Zane Holmquist who scored on blast from inside the box. St. Johns evened the score just two minutes later when the Comets were unable to clear a ball in their defensive end zone… eventually, St. Johns was able to find the back of the net past senior Comets goalie, Soren Floden. Hillcrest scored at 28 minutes to go ahead for good, when Otavio Roseira launched a cross from the right sidelines into the box. Ness gathered the ball and scored the go-ahead goal ending scoring for the first half.
The Comets largely controlled the second half with a wind advantage, overall launching 19 shots on the Johnnies goal compared to an overall ten shots on the Comet net by their opponents.
70 minutes into the game, St. Johns misplayed a ball into their defensive box. Attacker Holmquist took advantage of the misplay and scored the final goal of the contest unassisted.
“The Comets largely controlled the second half of the game with good midfield control from senior captains Matt Knutson and Noah Bjorndahl. Strong midfield contributions also came from TJ Idudu, Francis Renner, and Lincoln Nash,” stated Comets coach Rod Jensen. “One area our team needs focus on is finishing on the opportunities we work so hard to get… we should have had several additional goals during the second half of this contest.”
The Comets now 1-1-1 take on Central Minnesota Christian, on Sept. 1, at the Danielson Field.
