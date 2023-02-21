Hillcrest boys pick up fourth straight win

The Underwood Rockets and Hillcrest Comets boys basketball teams squared off on Feb. 17, at the Rockets home gym. When the dust had settled it was the Comets picking up a 67-48 victory.
“It was a fun night in the Underwood gym. Great energy from the fans on senior night,” observed Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “Coach Shebeck had their boys ready to play. They worked hard on the defensive end and really got some great looks against our defense.”
“For our part, we played much of the first half with an impatience that I think stemmed from our thinking that we could just hammer the ball into the paint without making the Rockets shift their defense. We took a lot of contested shots - a lot more than necessary. We got most of our great looks in the last five minutes of the first half when we moved the ball well.”
Noah Brumfield and Luke Christensen each had 16 points, to lead the Comets. Justin Peterson finished with 13 points and Preston Berge pulled down a team high seven rebounds.
“I thought we were a bit more patient in the second half, but, credit to the Rockets, we never really got into a rhythm,” said Garvin. “We were able to just continue to battle and body and finish at the rim. It wasn't our best work, but our boys fought hard tonight and sometimes that's what it takes.”
Cole Peterson led the Rockets with 13 points and eight rebounds. He along with Jayden Harig and Jack Parker were honored on senior night.
“I’m proud of the guys’ effort,” said Underwood coach Kellen Shebeck. “We didn’t take care of the ball as well as needed against a very good Hillcrest team. We struggled against their length at times, turning the ball over 20 times and giving up 13 offensive boards, but also grabbed 11 of our own.”
Hillcrest, now at 18-4, is scheduled to be at Border West, on Feb. 23 and then at Lake Park-Audubon, on Feb. 24.
Underwood (10-12) is home against Park Christian on Feb. 23 and will host Henning, on Feb 24.
