Comets Rolf Fluge looks to get a shot on net, against Saint John's Prep, as teammate Abram Ness looks on. Hillcrest was victorious, on Sept. 26.

The Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comets boys soccer team defeated the St. John’s Prep Johnnies at home, on Sept. 26, by the score 8-0. One minute into the contest, Rolf Fluge placed a perfect free kick from 25 yards into the top left corner of the Johnnie net. At 18 minutes, Emil Boe took a corner kick and placed the ball into the small box. Isak Ostevold collected it and pushed it into traffic to Fluge who scored his second goal of the game. Four minutes later, Elias Skjelbred placed a nice pass up the left sideline to Abram Ness at the half line. Ness carried the ball up the field, beating two defenders, and scored for the Comets. At 27 minutes, Boe placed a hooking corner kick into the small box which was mishandled by the Johnnie keeper and ended up in the back of the net. 34 minutes into the game, Fluge placed a perfect diagonal pass form the left sideline to the right side, behind the Johnnie defense. Ostevold, sprinting up the right side, collected the ball and scored. Four minutes before the end of the half, Mateus Gjerme attacked the right goal line and needle threaded a near post goal off an assist from Ostevold, ending the half with the Comets up six goals.



