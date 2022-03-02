On the prowl

ON THE PROWL: Sam Brumfield, 24, brings the ball up the court against Lake Park-Audubon, as Justin Peterson, 11, trails on the play. Hillcrest would run away with the contest, 78-38

 Carl Hauser Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Hosting the Lake Park-Audubon (LPA) Raiders on Tuesday night, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team picked up a 78-38 victory. Hillcrest came out of the gates hot, shooting 17-19 from the floor in the first half and held a 53-22 halftime lead. 

“It was great to see Luke Christensen finally look confident in his stroke as he knocked down four three-pointers in that first half,” stated Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “I also thought our rebounding looked a lot better tonight, our unofficial stats have us winning the rebound battle over LPA, 34-18.”

Sam Brumfield poured in 41 points in the contest. Justin Peterson finished with 17 and Christensen had 12 points, on four three-pointers, to lead the Comets.

“We looked a bit better in our few transition opportunities and passed the ball a bit better on the run,” said Garvin. “We'll continue to have to work on our defensive containment if we want to be great entering playoff time.”

Hillcrest, now 18-6 on the season and 14-4 in Section 6A, will host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Mar. 3.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?