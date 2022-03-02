Hosting the Lake Park-Audubon (LPA) Raiders on Tuesday night, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team picked up a 78-38 victory. Hillcrest came out of the gates hot, shooting 17-19 from the floor in the first half and held a 53-22 halftime lead.
“It was great to see Luke Christensen finally look confident in his stroke as he knocked down four three-pointers in that first half,” stated Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “I also thought our rebounding looked a lot better tonight, our unofficial stats have us winning the rebound battle over LPA, 34-18.”
Sam Brumfield poured in 41 points in the contest. Justin Peterson finished with 17 and Christensen had 12 points, on four three-pointers, to lead the Comets.
“We looked a bit better in our few transition opportunities and passed the ball a bit better on the run,” said Garvin. “We'll continue to have to work on our defensive containment if we want to be great entering playoff time.”
Hillcrest, now 18-6 on the season and 14-4 in Section 6A, will host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Mar. 3.
