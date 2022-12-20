Hillcrest boys pick up road victory

In Little Eight Conference boys basketball, on Dec. 19, the Hillcrest Comets defeated the Ashby Arrows by a score of 69-45.
Holding onto a 21-19 lead with a few minutes left in the first half, the Comets went on a 16-2 run to take control of the contest.
“I thought we came away from tonight feeling a little bit better about having played our most complete game in this early part of the season,” stated Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “I liked the way we played with good pace and were a lot more patient in our half court decision making. I thought our defense had many more good team moments that allowed for some big plays and for us to get out in space.”
Noah Brumfield paced Hillcrest with 16 points on the evening. Preston Berge contributed 13, Justin Petersen 12 and Luke Christensen finished with 11 points, to round out the top scoring for the visitors.
Both teams were cold from beyond the arc, as Hillcrest finished 1-16 and Ashby 3-16.
Richie Johnson scored 15 points to lead the Arrows. Kellen Dahlen had seven points and eight rebounds.
The second half we really committed our man-to-man defense and spent some extra time and attention on how we did that individually and together as a team,” said Garvin. “I'm proud of how we finished tonight and how we played offensively and defensively together. Tonight was a step in the right direction.”
The win moved Hillcrest to 4-0 on the season. They return to action on Dec. 22, at Border West.
Ashby fell to 2-3 and will host Hancock, on Dec. 22.
