Hillcrest boys pick up road victory

The Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comets boys soccer defeated the Crookston Pirates, in Crookston, by the score of 4-3, on Sept. 7.
Midway through the first half Crookston scored first following a Pirate corner kick, scoring on a near post goal past senior goalkeeper Soren Floden. The Pirates continued to dominate the first half until the last minute where it appeared the Comets “woke up.” Comet striker and senior captain, Abram Ness, scored with just five seconds remaining on a left footed blast from the top of the eighteen, off an assist from Drew Fischer from the right side, ending the half with the score tied.
Five minutes into the second half Drew Fischer attacked the left goal line and placed a centering pass to David Sung who scored from inside the short box. Six minutes later Sung scored again off a high arcing long throw-in from senior captain Mathew Knutson. 72 minutes into the contest, the Comet senior captain Noah Bjorndahl was called for a handball inside the box. Crookston converted on the resultant penalty kick. Two minutes later, Ness attacked the left goal line and centered the ball to Drew Fischer who scored for the Comets. With a two-goal lead, the “confident Comets” let their team defense down and allowed a Pirate goal with two minutes remaining in the game, allowing Crookston to march down the middle of the field, beating several Comets, ending all scoring for the contest with the Comets up 4-3.
The Comets had eleven shots on goal compared to the Pirate’s 6.
“Although the Comet’s only showed up and played a half game, I am proud that they adjusted at half time and came out in the second half and played as a team and made corrections,” observed Comets coach Rod Jensen. “The goal with seconds left in the first half really took the wind out of the confident first half Pirate’s sails …”
