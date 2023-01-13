Hillcrest boys pick up second LEC victory of the week

Hosting the Rothsay Tigers in Little Eight Conference boys basketball, on Jan. 12, the Hillcrest Comets came away with a 67-57 victory. It was a 7-0 to start the game for the Comets, who also led 32-23 at the break.
“Fun win for our boys. I'm just so impressed and proud of them for how hard they play, how much effort they give. It is a beautiful thing to watch them work together,” said Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “I liked almost everything about our first half except a couple of our three-point attempts and some careless turnovers. Gabe Swedenburg and Noah Brumfield made things on the perimeter difficult for Rothsay and Luke Christensen, Preston Berge, Matthew Knutson were there to challenge them at the rim.”
Brumfield finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Christensen supplied 14 and 11, while Berge made it three double-doubles for the Comets, finishing with 11 and 10.
“The Rothsay boys worked really hard and would not go down without taking some final swings. They battled to the end. Credit to those boys and Coach Fuhs for coming ready to work,” stated Garvin.
Rothsay was led by Matthew Danielson and Karson Jensen, with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
The Comets moved to 7-1 on the season, they will host Park Christian, on Jan. 14.
