Hillcrest boys remain undefeated at home

Playing their third game of the week, on Jan. 14, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team picked up a hard fought 62-56 victory over the Park Christian Falcons.
“Finals week and three games in five days showed up for us in the first half of this one,” said Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “I was not disappointed in our defense for part, but we were not nearly as aggressive on the defensive boards as we know we need to be if we're going to be successful in a possession.”
Hillcrest was lightly stymied by the Falcons 1-3-1 defensive zone look over the first 18 minutes and trailed 29-26 at the break.
“The second half we started in a zone and got a turnover and a quick bucket. The boys liked it and decided to stay in it and we pretty much lived in it the second half,” mentioned Garvin. “We forced a fair amount of turnovers and made them more uncomfortable than we were making them in our man defense.”
Noah Brumfield had 13 in the first half and 23 in the second going 16-23 from the field and finishing with a quiet 36 points. He also had seven rebounds, six steals and three assists. Gabe Swedenburg contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.
“We had a couple of 10 point leads, but couldn't hold on to it. Park battled back and Isaac Jacobson (16 points) hit a big corner three, which tied it up at 56,” stated Garvin. “Out of the ensuing timeout, Luke Christensen (eight points) hit a 24-footer off of a ball reversal and we were able to hold on after that.”
Bridger Carlson led Park Christian with 20 points.
Now at 8-1 on the season, the Comets will host Underwood, on Jan. 17.
