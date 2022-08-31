The Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team defeated the Melrose Dutchmen at home on Aug. 30, by the score of 12-2. The Comets scored three minute into the game when Izak Ostevold placed a pass to junior Abram Ness who buried the ball in the back of the net. Nine minutes later, Mateus Gjerme scored for the Comets on an assist from Emil Boe. At fourteen minutes, Gjerme hooked a corner kick from the left side, scoring unassisted. At 21 minutes, freshman Drew Fischer scored off a beautiful assist from Rolf Fluge attacking up the center of the field. Just one minute later, Isak Ostevold scored off an assist from Ness. At 24 minutes, Boe scored on an assist from Fluge. At 34 minutes, Ness got his second goal off an assist from Elias Skjelbred, left outside defender attacking up the left touchline, ending all scoring for the first half with the Comets up 7-0.
Six minutes into the second half, Ness scored on a beautiful volley goal from the 18 yard line unassisted, obtaining his first hat trick of the 2022 season. Four minutes later, Isak Ostevold scored off an assist from Ness. At 53 minutes, Fischer scored his second goal off an assist from Boe. Seven minutes later Boe scored off an assist from TJ Idudu. At 72 minutes, substitute goaltender, Kyle Muhumuza misplayed a ball from the right side of the field allowing the Dutchmen their first goal of the game. At 75 minutes, Freshman Zane Holmquist scored, attacking up the left touchline off a feed from Chance Carpenter. The Comets scored an own goal for the Dutchmen at 75 minutes to end all scoring with the Comets up 12–2.
The Comets launched 24 shots on goal compared to the Dutchmen’s 8. Senior captain Cole Peterson was perfect in goal through 70 minutes.
“It was a great opportunity for the Comet coaching staff to see our 2022 team in its first game. We were able to play 25 players in the varsity game,” stated Comets coach Rod Jensen. “Junior players Matthew Knutson and Rolf Fluge were my choice of players of the game with their ability to keep the ball forward and support the offensive attack.”
The Comets face off against Detroit Lakes on Sept. 1, at home in a conference and section matchup.
