The Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team defeated the Melrose Dutchmen at home on Aug. 30, by the score of 12-2. The Comets scored three minute into the game when Izak Ostevold placed a pass to junior Abram Ness who buried the ball in the back of the net. Nine minutes later, Mateus Gjerme scored for the Comets on an assist from Emil Boe. At fourteen minutes, Gjerme hooked a corner kick from the left side, scoring unassisted. At 21 minutes, freshman Drew Fischer scored off a beautiful assist from Rolf Fluge attacking up the center of the field. Just one minute later, Isak Ostevold scored off an assist from Ness. At 24 minutes, Boe scored on an assist from Fluge. At 34 minutes, Ness got his second goal off an assist from Elias Skjelbred, left outside defender attacking up the left touchline, ending all scoring for the first half with the Comets up 7-0.



