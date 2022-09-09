Purchase Access

The Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team shut out the Crookston Pirates, on Sept. 8, by the score of 6-0 in Crookston. The Comets first goal came at seven minutes into the contest, when senior Nathan Aanes attacked the right sideline and placed a pass into the box to midfielder Emil Boe, who scored on a drive to the back of the net. At sixteen minutes, Abram Ness scored on a blast from the 18 off an assist from Boe and Rolf Fluge. One minute later, Aanes scored off an assist from Boe. Right before the half, Ness scored his second goal of the game, again, off an assist from Boe, ending the half with the Comets up by four.



