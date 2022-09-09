The Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team shut out the Crookston Pirates, on Sept. 8, by the score of 6-0 in Crookston. The Comets first goal came at seven minutes into the contest, when senior Nathan Aanes attacked the right sideline and placed a pass into the box to midfielder Emil Boe, who scored on a drive to the back of the net. At sixteen minutes, Abram Ness scored on a blast from the 18 off an assist from Boe and Rolf Fluge. One minute later, Aanes scored off an assist from Boe. Right before the half, Ness scored his second goal of the game, again, off an assist from Boe, ending the half with the Comets up by four.
Seventeen minutes into the second half, Mateus Gjerme was taken down in the box and the Comets were awarded a penalty kick. Ness drilled the opportunity home for the Comets, collecting his third goal of the contest. With two minutes remaining in the game Gjerme scored, picking up a loose ball forced by pressure from senior captain Jiun Moon, ending all scoring with the Comets shutout victory.
Senior captain Cole Peterson, filling in as goalie this year (first year in that position), led the team to their first shutout win, stopping six shots on goal, including a breakaway, one on one save on an attacking Crookston player. The Comets launched 15 shots on the Pirates goal in the contest.
The Comets saw excellent defensive support from Elias Skjelbred, Vebjorn Myntevik, Max Anderson, Matt Knutson and Ben Swelstad in the prevention of several of the Pirates attacks. Isak Ostevold and Knutson are credited with forward defensive pressure on the Pirates defensive backs, creating turnovers and several opportunities for Comet goals.
“There were several moments within the game where our passing and offensive creation on the field looked like soccer … which is to be expected as our new team of players began to jell together,” stated Comets coach Rod Jensen. “I am pleased at our improvement thus far, but we have a long way to go!”
In JV action, the Comets won 5-4, with Drew Fisher and Zane Holmquist both scoring two goals, and David Sung scoring one with a blast from 35 yards.
The Comets face off against a strong section powerhouse team, St. Cloud Cathedral, on Sept. 10.
