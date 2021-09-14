EAST GRAND FORKS — The Hillcrest boys soccer team defeated the East Grand Forks Green (EGF) Wave Monday evening by the score of 3-0 with three goals in the second half of the rain-soaked contest.
At 54 minutes, midfielder Jiun Moon picked up a clearing pass from the Green Wave defense and scored on a 30-yard shot which tucked under the crossbar. Four minutes later, Abram Ness, attacked up the right side toward the goal line. He placed a perfect pass into the box where Comet striker Gabe Swedenburg was waiting, placing a one-touch shot into the back of the net, putting the Comets up by two goals. Seventy-eight minutes into the contest, Comet keeper, Soren Floden, picked up a shot on goal and released a long punt that was picked up by Simon Kleven. Kleven attacked up the middle and beat an EGF defender and the goalkeeper for the final goal to end all scoring for the contest with the Comets up by three.
Comet keeper Floden was perfect in the net securing a Comet shutout with six saves.
“The Comet defense, Simon Davidson, Cole Peterson, Jonatan Aksnes and Matt Knutson did a fantastic job holding the fast-paced EGF attack to six just shots on goal,” said Comets head coach Rod Jensen. “Our attacks were creative and numerous, providing 15 shots on the EGF net. But, we still need to work on our finishing percentage.”
In JV action the Comets won 6-0. Scoring for the Comets was Zane Holmquist with four goals, Owen Ewan and Drew Fischer each with one.
The Comets now 4-1 travel to Melrose for an away game Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.