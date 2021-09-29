CROOKSTON — The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team defeated the Crookston Pirates on Tuesday by the score of 9-0.
It was 86 degrees at game time and the Comets came out offensively hot, scoring their first goal at 45 seconds into the contest. Gabe Swedenburg took a throw-in and placed it into the box near the far post. Steffen Synnevaag was there for a one-touch goal to the back of the Pirate net. One minute later, Abram Ness beat three defenders up the middle for his first goal of the game. At the 17-minute mark, Swedenburg made another long throw into the far post. Simon Kleven was there and pushed the ball out front to Synnevaag, who scored his second goal of the game. Two minutes later, Ness attacked up the right sideline and turned the corner at the goal line, beating two defenders and drawing more to defend. Ness slipped a pass into the small box where Kleven was waiting with enough time to take two touches and then score, ending all scoring for the half with the Comets up 4-0.
One minute into the second half,Endre Økland, attacked up the left sideline and placed a cross to the far post where Synnavaag was waiting for his third goal of the game. Six minutes later, Juin Moon made a perfect pass, attacking up the sideline to Swedenburg. Swedenburg scored on a shot hitting both goal posts and ricocheting into the back of the net. Ness got his second goal of the game at 61 minutes off an assist from Kleven. Økland scored the final two goals of the game coming at 74 and 78 minutes off assists from Synnevaag and Nathan Aanes, ending all scoring with the Comets up 9-0.
“Our attacks were effective and creative today and we came out ready to play offense, but our midfielders and strikers relied too heavily on our defenders, Jonatan Aksnes, Matt Knutson, Simon Davidson and Cole Peterson to stop the Pirate attack,” said Comets head coach Rod Jensen. “As we look to head into our post season, we will need all players on the field playing aggressive defense and marking the ball to compete.”
The Comets, now 9-2-1, face off against the Pelican Rapids Vikings at home on Saturday at 3 p.m.
