MELROSE — The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team defeated the Melrose Dutchmen in Melrose on Tuesday by the score of 14-1.
Just two minutes into the contest Hillcrest’s Gabe Swedenburg scored the Comets’ first goal off an assist from Abram Ness. Two minutes later Ness scored off a nice pass from Simon Kleven. At the 10-minute mark, power-striker Steffen Synnevaag scored off an assist from Kleven. Five minutes later, Endre Økland scored with a hard shot, off an assist from Ness. At 19 minutes, Kleven collected a pass in the box and weaved his way around three Melrose defenders for a Comets goal. Kleven collected a rebound off the post at 22 minutes and put it into the back of the Melrose net for his second goal of the game. Three minutes before the first half ended Synnevaag scored with a near post rocket blast off a throw-in from Kleven, ending the first half scoring with the Comets up seven goals.
Two minutes into the second half, Kleven scored his hat-trick goal off an assist from Swedenburg. Two minutes later, Synnevaag scored his hat-trick goal off a beautiful pass from Ness. At 47 minutes, Ness scored on an assist from Synnevaag. Just one minute later Ness scored his hat-trick goal, off an assist from Kleven. Fifty-eight minutes into the contest, Matthew Knutson scored with a beautiful header off a corner kick from Nathan Aanes. Three minutes later, Synnevaag scored his fourth goal of the contest off an assist from Ness. At 63 minutes, Melrose was able to get behind the Comets defense and draw Comets keeper Soren Floden out of the net. The Melrose attacker beat Floden to the ball and scored the Dutchmen goal. At 63 minutes, the Dutchmen missed on a penalty kick, after Synnevaag, playing stopper, took down a player in the box. The final goal of the contest came with just two minutes remaining. Knutson scored off a beautiful pass from Drew Fischer ending the game with the Comets up 14-1.
The Comets had 24 shots on goal, compared to Melrose, who had five.
“It was a good game to see our finish percentage increase over past games,” said Comets head coach Rod Jensen. “Our creation was very good and it was great to see our younger players get a lot of play time.”
The Comets now 5-1, travel to Little Falls on Saturday for a 3 p.m. tilt.
