The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team closed out their regular season Thursday and Friday with two home games against Detroit Lakes and Central Minnesota Christian.

On Thursday, the visiting Detroit Lakes Lakers topped the Comets 5-0.

The Lakers scored three goals in the first half and added two more in the second. “Senior captain Zeke Ihrke had some excellent opportunities to score for the Comets, but was thwarted in the box by the DL defense several times,” Comets head coach Rod Jensen said.

In Friday’s action, Central Minnesota Christian (CMC) blanked the Comets 2-0.

CMC would score both of their goals in the second half. Hillcrest reserve goalie Yuchan Ha recorded 24 saves in the game.

The Comets finish their regular season at 0-10, with their first 8A Section North playoff game Monday against No. 1 seed Pelican Rapids.

