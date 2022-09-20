The Hillcrest Comets and the Bemidji Lumberjacks boys soccer teams played to a 5-5 draw on Monday, in Bemidji, in a Lakes to Prairie Conference matchup. The Comets scored early at just four minutes in when Isak Ostevold, scored off an assist from Mateus Gjerme. Four minutes later Abram Ness scored off a beautiful pass from Emil Boe. The Lumberjacks, Bo Hofstad and Jonathan Devescovi scored at 10 and 21 minutes to tie the score. Rolf Fluge scored at 22 minutes on a perfect free kick to the top left corner of the net from 24 yards. At 23 minutes, the Lumberjacks were awarded a penalty kick and converted on the opportunity tying the score. Seven minutes before the end of the half, Ness scored his second goal of the contest off assists from Gjerme and Boe, ending the half with the Comets up 4-3. 



