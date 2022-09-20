The Hillcrest Comets and the Bemidji Lumberjacks boys soccer teams played to a 5-5 draw on Monday, in Bemidji, in a Lakes to Prairie Conference matchup. The Comets scored early at just four minutes in when Isak Ostevold, scored off an assist from Mateus Gjerme. Four minutes later Abram Ness scored off a beautiful pass from Emil Boe. The Lumberjacks, Bo Hofstad and Jonathan Devescovi scored at 10 and 21 minutes to tie the score. Rolf Fluge scored at 22 minutes on a perfect free kick to the top left corner of the net from 24 yards. At 23 minutes, the Lumberjacks were awarded a penalty kick and converted on the opportunity tying the score. Seven minutes before the end of the half, Ness scored his second goal of the contest off assists from Gjerme and Boe, ending the half with the Comets up 4-3.
The Lumberjacks tied the score at 68 minutes on a drive up the middle beating the Comet defense. Following that the Comets had several chances to close the game out including a missed PK at 70 minutes ending the regulation time with the score 4-4.
Fluge scored the go ahead goal in OT eight minutes in off an assist from Abram Ness attacking the right side goal line. Bemidji tied the game with just 69 seconds remaining to end all scoring with the game in a tie.
The Comets finished the game with nine shots on goal compared to Bemidji’s 11.
“I hear folks say, all the time, that they don’t like soccer because it is boring with very little scoring… well this game was a crowd pleaser even if you don’t understand the beautiful game of soccer,” exclaimed Comets coach Rod Jensen. “We had a couple of defensive miscues tonight and some missed opportunities in the second half that may have cost us the conference, but, overall I was proud of our team, the effort exerted and I know this game will improve us in the long run.”
The Comets, now 3-3-1, take on Pelican Rapids at home, on Sept. 20, at the Danielson Field.
