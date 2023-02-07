Hillcrest boys walk away with win over WCA

In non-conference, non-class action, on Feb. 6, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team picked up a hard fought 51-47 victory over the Knights of West Central Area.
Hillcrest jumped out to an early 6-0 lead before the two sides settled in during the first half. A late three pull the Comets to within 23-20 at the break.
The Comets used an 11-0 run to begin the second half before the contest was eventually tied at 39 all. From then on it was nip and tuck.
“It wasn't pretty - our field goal percentage won't probably end up looking very attractive when we get those numbers back - but we went to the glass with great effort,” stated Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “We gave ourselves lots of opportunities to stay in it and keep battling for field goal attempts.”
Noah Brumfield finished with 16 points. Luke Christensen had 11. Justin Petersen contributed nine points, five rebounds and seven assists.
Hillcrest had a 38-24 rebounding advantage.
"We played really good defense", said Knights coach Kraig Hunter. "We didn't give them anything easy. However, we weren't able to grab the ball at the end of possessions. 17 offensive rebounds, gives them 17 more possessions in the game. Also, you have to put the ball in the basket. Lastly, we didn't play good situational basketball. You can't start games down 6-0, take the lead and then give up a 14-0 run to end the half and start the second half."
Ben Bye led the Knights with a double double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Bryce Kjesbo had 10 points and Jacob Strunk eight.
The victory improved Hillcrest to 14-3 on the season. They return to action on Feb. 7, at Breckenridge.
Meanwhile, the Knights dropped to 13-6 and will be at Melrose, on Feb. 9.
